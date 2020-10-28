Bigg Boss 14: Amid nepotism debate, netizens ruffled through Rahul Vaidya's old tweets and found some tweets where the singer was praising and buttering Karan Johar.

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been a part of a few controversies that broke out in the past few days in Bigg Boss 14. One of them being, Rahul Vaidya making claims of nepotism over Jaan, given that he is the offspring of famed singer Kumar Sanu. But, Jaan’s supporters dug deep into Rahul’s old tweets and found Rahul buttering Karan Johar, the director who is considered as the flag bearer of nepotism by a lot of people.

Rahul had said that Jaan has been given a chance to be on Bigg Boss 14 because he is the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu and not because of his own capabilities. While his comment attracted enough flak inside the house, people were seen posting against Rahul on social media as well.

The group of people supporting Jaan on social media was divided into two categories. Most people supported him because he made the episode more exciting, while some stood by Jaan Kumar Sanu, saying that it was wrong of Rahul to make such an accusation.

Bigg Boss 14: Netizens accuse Rahul Vaidya of 'buttering' Karan Johar after his nepotism jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu Elegant Rubinahttps://t.co/Kun8d5t55U — Bigg Boss and IPL Fan💞 (@navin_duggal) October 27, 2020

The group supporting Sanu ruffled through Rahul’s old tweets and posted them. In these tweets, he can be found buttering director and producer Karan Johar, a name that often springs up when talking of nepotism. There is also a screenshot of Rahul going viral in which he can be seen admiring Sharan Sharma, the director of another controversial movie ‘Gunjan Sharma: The Kargil Girl’.

