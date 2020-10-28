Colors channel has issued an apology after it landed in a controversy because of remarks made by a contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu on the Marathi language. Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had asked the Channel to take immediate action about the same or be prepared for consequences.

The Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spoke out against a contestant of the television show Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu, because of his remarks on the Marathi language. Colors channel has now issued an apology for the same.

Pratap Sarnaik of Shiv Sena and Amey Khopkar of MNS had warned Sanu and the show’s channel Colors that his actions will have grave consequences unless he apologises. Shiv Sena and MNS found some of Sanu’s remarks derogatory.

Apparently, a not-so-civil debate, quite common in Bigg Boss, between Sanu and another contestant named Nikki Tamboli caused these events. During their argument, Sanu had asked Nikki to speak in Hindi instead of Marathi. Jaan asked Nikki not to speak in Marathi as it irritated him. He said he’ll scold her if she speaks in Marathi in front of him. Jaan told Nikki to speak in Hindi if she had courage as Marathi annoyed him.

Pratap Sarnaik criticised Sanu’s impulsive behaviour, asking the channel whether or not this is done so the TRP of the show may skyrocket, adding that people who disrespect Marathi for material gains will not be forgiven. He also said to have reached out to the channel and the PR office of Salman Khan, demanding that Sanu be punished for his words.

He said that if people insulting the Marathi language will be kept on the show or Marathi language will be insulted to boost show’s TRP, then they won’t be spared. He has demanded action with immediate effect or else, he said, they will do what they deem correct.

