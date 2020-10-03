Take a look at these interesting facts about Bigg Boss 14's contestant Abhinav Shukla before the premiere of the show.

Bigg Boss 14 will begin on October 3. The show has been one of the most-watched reality shows and fans are super excited about it. The promos of the show are out and they have raised the excitement level. Abhinav Shukla will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. Abhinav has been a part of reality shows like Survivor India and Khatra Khatra Khatra. He was also seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The celebrity couple that has been finalised to participate in this season are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Rubina Dilaik was last seen in ‘Shakti — Astitva Ki Ehsaas Ki’. Fans are excited to see him with his star wife.As fans of the actor look forward to watching him inside the Bigg Boss house, here’s all you need to know about his journey, personal life,etc.

Abhinav Shukla’s Age/Height/Weight:

Abhinav Shukla was born on 27th September,1982 which makes him 38 years old. His height is 6’ feet and his weights is approximately 80 kgs.

Abhinav Shukla’s career:

Abhinav Shukla kick started his career with a debut TV serial “Jersey No.10”. After that he appeared in various TV projects including “Jane Kya Baat Hui” which was aired in 2008 and ended in 2009. From 2008 to 2009, he also appeared in “Chotti Bhu”. He also made an appearance in the serial “Geet” which was aired on Star One. From 2011 to 2012, he performed in “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” which was aired on Star Plus. He then appeared in “Hitler Didi”. In the year 2013, he appeared in “Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan”. While among others, “Diya Aur Baati Hum”,” MTV Big F season 1, episode 1, “Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka”, and “Khatra Khatra khatra” are notable for which he got much admiration.

Besides serials, Abhinav Shukla has also worked in movies including “Jai Ho” which released in 2014. In the same year, he appeared in “Roar- Tigers of the Sundarbans” which was directed by Kamal Sadanah. In 2017, Abhinav Shukla appeared in the movie “Aksar 2”. In 2019, he was last seen in the movie “Luka Chuppi” which was directed by Laxman Utekar. While it features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Abhinav Shukla’s personal life and journey:

The actor is married to Rubina Dilaik who is also a big star in the TV industry. The stars worked together in Chhoti Bahu. Abhinav Shukla is hailing from Ludhiana, India and he is the son of Dr. K.K. Shukla who has worked as an entomologist at Punjab Agricultural University. While his mother Radha Shukla was a teacher. Abhinav Shukla did graduation in Electronics & Communication Engineering in the year 2004.

Anyone who follows him would know that he is an adventure junkie. He keeps sharing his photos on Instagram doing adventurous stuff.Abhinav climbed the peak of Stok Kangri in pure Alpine style along with his brother.

Abhinav Shukla’s achievements

Among various achievements, Abhinav Shukla was honored with the Best Design Award at the Tryst-2004 Technical Festival which was organized by the Indian Institute of Technology.

Abhinav Shukla’s Salary:

According to a report, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are charging a whopping Rs. 5 Lakh to be on the show for 40 days. Abhinav Shukla’s net worth is $1 Million to $10 Million (Approximate) and monthly earning is 4000 USD To 90000 USD (Approximate).

Some lesser known facts about Abhinav Shukla

He is an adventure junkie and takes a lot of interest in trekking,travelling,hiking,scuba-diving,biking and more.

He is a vegetarian and loves Thai food.

Being an engineer, he repairs his own stuff at home.

In 2004, he was selected as ‘Mr. Best Potential’ in Gladrags Mr. India contest.

Abhinav made his on-screen debut with Colors TV Series ‘Jaane Kya Baat Hui’ (2008-09). He also worked in Television Series like, Chotti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Jersey No. 10, Geet, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi, Diya Aur Baati Hum etc.

We have gathered some pictures from his envious Instagram feed.