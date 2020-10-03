As Eijaz Khan gears up to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, we list down his journey so far, link ups and personal life. Everything you need to know about the dashing star.

Bigg Boss 14 vows to amp up the entertainment quotient like never before. After a booming response to the 13th season, host Salman Khan has promised that the show will be a dream come true for the contestants this year.One of the contestants to be seen inside the house is Eijaz Khan.Eijaz’s journey in showbiz is quite an interesting one.From playing supporting roles to his first big show and then working in films to reality shows, getting through injuries and now the Bigg Boss house, it has been quite a ride for him.Here’s a look at Eijaz’s journey so far.

Eijaz Khan is a film and a TV actor who rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. The 45-year-old actor can surely go big and emerge as one of the favorites in the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Eijaz Khan’s Age/Height/Weight:

Eijaz Khan was born on 28 August,1975. Eijaz Khan ’s age is 45 Years as of 2020.His height is 5’7 approximately and he weighs about 70 kgs.

Eijaz Khan’s Journey:

Eijaz started working in music videos and was part of several hits in the early 2000s. He arose to fame by playing lead roles in show like Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed. He also took part in reality dance shows and in 2019, he was seen in the web series called Halala which premiered on Ullu App and Mayanagari-City of Dreams that premiered on Hotstar. He also appeared in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kuch Na Kaho and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Eijaz Khan’s Personal life:

Besides his professional life, Eijaz made headlines a number of times for his personal life. He sustained numerous injuries in the last decade but managed to returned more stronger every time. His love life has managed to make news for several reasons. It is popularly known that Eijaz dated his Kkavyaanjali co-star Anita Hassanandani. They parted their ways after Aamna found him cheating on her with Natalie Di Luccio, who is now the wife of Raghu Ram. Eijaz was also in a relationship with Nidhi Kashyap who filed a case against him for physically assaulting her.Eijaz was rumoured to be pretty short tempered. Rumours of his tantrums on sets were widely known.

Eijaz Khan’s Salary:

Eijaz Khan net Worth is $1.5 Million to $10 Million (Approximate) and monthly earning is around 5000 USD to 90000 USD.

Take a look at some of Eijaz Khan’s dapper pictures.