Bigg Boss fans can finally rest anticipation as the show is back with its new season! Bigg Boss season 14 is everything that the previous seasons weren’t. Jaan Kumar Sanu, the first contestant of the show this year was revealed virtually by show’s host, Salman Khan.
Jaan Kumar Sanu, whose real name is Jayesh Bhattacharya is the son of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu. He had recently released his song called Dil Mera Churaya Kyun on Youtube and the song has already breached 2 million views mark.
Jaan Kumar Sanu Age/Height/Weight:
Jaan Kumar Sanu is 26-years-old, he was born on 15 April 1994. He is 170 centimetres tall i.e., 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 72 kgs.
Jaan Kumar Sanu Journey:
Jaan Kumar Sanu is the son of the legendary singer Kumar Sanu, that almost doubled the performance pressure on his shoulders when he made his debut.
He released his song called Dil Mera Churaya Kyun on Youtube. His song was welcomed by his fans, as it hit over 2 million views. The young singer has been quoted saying that he is not interested in trying his luck in any field other than singing for now. He finds solace in music and singing and wants to be associated with music all his life.
Jaan Kumar Sanu Personal life:
Jaan Kumar Sanu is currently unmarried and is not dating anyone as well. His relationship status is single for many years. He is only focusing on shaping his career as of now, he hails from a well-settled, Hindu Kolkata family.
Jaan Kumar Sanu Salary:
As per some sources, Jaan Kumar Sanu’s net worth is around INR 4.7 Crore. However, exact figures are not in public knowledge as of now.
আমার দাদন । Anyone who knows me personally knows what my granny means to me. She is unwell and means the world to me. I believe in prayers and I wish for each and every one of you to pray for my Dadon. Please do whisper a sentence for her recovery in your prayers. PLEASE pray for my Dadon. 🙏🏻
So this is how I brought in my 26th Birthday !! Followed a few traditions of the Bengali Culture, ate lunch like a king, wore new clothes to stay at home, and brought in my birthday and New Year's (Poila Boishaakh) lavishly and Cakelessly (that's a word okay, I just made it up) 🥰😂😛 #26th #QuarantineBirthday #QuarantineLife #Quarantime #FuckYouChina #BirthdayVibes #StayHome #StaySafe 😎🤘🏻
