Television actor Jasmin Bhasin is all set to participate in Bigg Boss 14. From her age, height, journey to her personal Life, salary & more, here's everything you need to know about her.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin Age, Height, Journey, Husband/boyfriend, Personal Life, Salary: India’s most loved yet controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is back with yet another season. If there is one name that has remained consistent among the list of potential Bigg Boss 14 contestants over the past couple of months then it has been television actor Jasmin Bhasin. Ever since the last season, reports have been rife that Jasmin has been approached to participate in the reality show and it seems like all of the reports were indeed true.

Fresh out of the success of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India edition, in which Jasmin emerged as the first runners up, the actress is now all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Before she steps inside the house, here’s everything you need to know about her.

Jasmin Bhasin Age/Height/Weight:

Jasmin Bhasin was born on June 28, 1990, which makes her 30 years old. Her height is 163 cm, i.e 5”4’ and she weighs about 55 kg.

Jasmin Bhasin Journey:

Jasmin Bhasin was born and raised in Rajasthan’s Kota. Even though she did her graduation from a hospitality college in Jaipur, her calling soon led her to Mumbai, wherein she began her career with modeling. After featuring in a few print and television advertisements, Jasmin landed her first big break with Tamil film Vaanam followed by several South Indian films like Karodpathi, Veta and Ladies & Gentlemen.

After which, she shifted gears to Hindi television shows. Jasmin appeared as the female lead in Zee’s TV Tashan-E-Ishq as Twinkle Taneja. She then appeared in Colors TV’s Dil Se Dil Tak, which made her a household name. Jasmin was then seen in super-hit shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9, Dil To Happy Hai Ji, Naagin and finally Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Edition, in which she emerged as the runner up.

Jasmin Bhasin Personal life:

Jasmin Bhasin is one actress who has always kept her love life under wraps. If reports are to be believed, the actress was a steady 5-year relationship with Suraj Wadhwa. However, they parted ways in 2017 and Suraj went on to date with someone else. Jasmin, on the other hand, maintained that she is happily single. In the recent past, many tabloids have linked Jasmin with co-stars like Aly Goni and Siddharth Shukla.

Jasmin Bhasin Salary:

Although there are no confirmed figures out there, reports suggest that Jasmin charges Rs 40K per episode and her net worth is about 1-1.5 million dollars.