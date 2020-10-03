Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli Age, Height, Journey, Husband/boyfriend, Personal Life, Salary: South beauty Nikki Tamoli, known for her acting skills, often goes on to make headlines for several reasons. Here's a look at who Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli Age, Height, Journey, Husband/boyfriend, Personal Life, Salary: Salman Khan’s TV reality show Bigg Boss 14 premieres on Oct 3, Saturday at 9 PM on Colors TV and we have actress-model Nikki Tamboli as one of the contestants of the show. We saw Nikki Tamboli’s glimpse in the Bigg Boss 14 new promo where the actress is showing off her moves in the song Dilbar. Nikki Tamboli is from Aurangabad, Maharashtra. She is a South Indian Film actress as well as a model.She started her career as a model and later got a break through in a Telugu film.Along with this, Nikki loves to spend time with Animals, love to travel and is a gym lover.Her last film got a theatrical release was 2019’s Thippara Meesam. Nikki Tamboli has close to half a million followers on Instagram. The sexy diva is alluring and seems a promising addition to Salman Khan’s reality show.

Nikki Tamboli’s Age/Height/Weight:

Nikki was born on August 21, 1996, in Aurangabad, Maharashtra which makes her one of the youngest contestants of the show as well. Her age as in 2020 in 22 years. Tamboli height is 5 feet 4 inches and she weighs around 62 kg.

Nikki Tamboli’s Journey:

Actress Nikki started her career as a model at the age of 21 and appeared for top brands and various television commercials. She is currently working in the Tamil and Telugu film industry.Nikki made her debut in the film “Chikati Gadilo Chithakoudu.” She has also acted with popular actors like Rajendran, Soori, Manabala, and Sriman. Her first film is one of the best films of the year 2019. She became famous after her films “Kanchana 3” and “Thippara Meesam”.

Nikki Tamboli’s Personal life:

Nikki Tambol is not married yet.She has a boyfriend, Rohit Gida and they have been dating each other since a long time now.

Nikki Tamboli’s Salary

Nikki Tamboli earned the net worth of INR 80-90 Lakh (approx.).

Some Lesser Known Facts About Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli entered the Tollywood industry with her debut Telugu movie “Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu” in the year 2018.

After one year, she got an opportunity to work in other Tollywood movies such as Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, and others.

As a model, she also promotes many popular fashion clothing and jewelry brands.

Nikki keeps her personal life secret and does not disclose any information about her affairs.

She is an animal lover and treats them like humans.