Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Malkani Age, Height, Journey, Girlfriend/Wife, Personal Life, Salary: It’s that time of the year! Television’s most controversial yet the most-watched show Bigg Boss is back with its 14th season. This year’s season of Bigg Boss is going to be completely different from the previous ones, from virtual premiere to the grand house containing mall, spa and other amenities.
Nishant Singh Malkani, the television actor who keeps a subtle, chocolaty boy image is one of the confirmed Bigg Boss 14 contestants. He received massive love from the audience for the role of Akshat Jindal that he freshly played in the daily soap called ‘Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Paayega’. Here’s everything you should know about Nishant before actually seeing him in his debut-reality show.
Nishant Singh Malkani Age/Height/Weight:
Nishant Singh Malkani is 33-years-old, he was born on 1 September 1987. He is 183 cms tall i.e., 6-feets tall and weighs about 72 kgs.
Nishant Singh Malkani Journey:
Nishant Singh Malkani debuted on the small screen in the year 2008 with a daily soap show, Miley Jab Hum Tum. Nishant didn’t play the lead role in his first show but it was then that he was noticed by people and people in the industry.
Nishant played the lead-character of Ankulp Gandhi in the show, Ram Milaayi Jodi. He acted in several other TV shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Sasural Genda Phool as well. His last show which is still running, Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Paayega marked his best performance as an actor.
The 33-year-old actor had also enacted in several movies like Bezubaan Ishq, Horror Story, Love Training and several others. However, his movies didn’t do well in terms of numbers.
Nishant Singh Malkani Personal life:
Like most of the stars, Nishant also seems to be the one to keep his love life in closed circles. But, if sources are to approached, Nishant is rumoured to be dating his last co-star Kanika Mann. There were also rumours about Nishant dating actor Sara Khan.
Nishant Singh Malkani Salary:
Malkani’s net worth not being in public knowledge, sources say that Nishant’s estimated net worth is around $1 million dollars and he charges around 50K for one episode.
View this post on Instagram
Everything you want is on the other side of fear. #thinkbig #thinkpositive #thinkdifferent Fashion Director: @retesh_retesh Photography By: @rishabdahiya Retesh's Styling Team: @mahimaparasrampuria @samyashriti_ Costume By: @attabouyofficial @easiescasuals @killerjeansofficial
View this post on Instagram
Be low-key and let them wonder. Costume By: @integriticlothing Fashion Director: @retesh_retesh Photography By: @rishabdahiya Retesh's Styling Team: @mahimaparasrampuria @samyashriti_ #nishantmalkani #reteshfashiondirector #nishantsinghm_official #lifeofadventure #nishantsinghmalkani #lifeisbeautiful #loveyourself
View this post on Instagram
¡ʎlʇuǝɹǝɟɟᴉp sƃuᴉɥʇ ʇɐ ʞoo˥ Costume By: @easiescasuals Fashion Director: @retesh_retesh Photography By: @rishabdahiya Retesh's Styling Team: @mahimaparasrampuria @samyashriti_ #nishantsinghmalkani #outfitoftheday #lifeisgift #nishantsinghm_official #instamood #casualfashion #reteshfashiondirector #nishantmalkani
View this post on Instagram
The way we choose to see the world, creates the world we see. Costume By: @integriticlothing Fashion Director: @retesh_retesh Photography By: @rishabdahiya Retesh's Styling Team: @mahimaparasrampuria @samyashriti_ #nishantmalkani #createyourlife #expectationvsreality #positivevibes #positivemindset #reteshfashiondirector #nishantsinghm_official #nishantsinghmalkani
View this post on Instagram
Life is about colours but let’s keep it Black and White 😉 Costume By: @killerjeansofficial Fashion Director: @retesh_retesh Photography By: @rishabdahiya Retesh's Styling Team: @mahimaparasrampuria @samyashriti_ #blackandwhite #photooftheday #reteshfashiondirector #nishantmalkani
