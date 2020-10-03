TV actress Pavitra Punia has been ruling the headlines for her entry in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Here's all you want to know about her.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to be premiered tonight, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to tease the fans with short promos. The promos released on the social media platforms of the channel is increasing the curiosity of the fans.The sensuous moves, the body art and the grace seen in a sneak peek video into the contestants entry performances of the premiere night have got the fans to guess Pabitra Punia to be a contestant of this season.

Pavitra Punia is an Indian actress and model who works in the Hindi television industry. She is known for playing the role of Paulomi Roy in Naagin 3 and an evil queen named Timnasa in Balveer Returns.Pavitra came into limelight after participating in “MTV Splitsvilla” Season 3.Here’s all you need to know about the stunning actress.

Pavitra Punia’s Age/Height/Weight:

Pavitra Punia was born on 22 August in 1988, Pavitra Punia’s age is 32 Years as of 2020.Her height is 5’6 approximately and she weighs around 62 kgs.

Pavitra Punia’s Journey:

Pavitra Punia was born and brought up in a middle-class family from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.She went to Abhinav Public School in Rohini, New Delhi for early education. After that, she enrolled herself at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi from where she completed her graduate course in Hospitality.She wanted to become an IPS officer and started preparation for UPSC along with her graduation.

Pavitra Punia started her career as a model during her college days. She participated in various modeling events and walked the ramps in fashion shows.In 2009, she started her career with the TV reality show “MTV Splitsvilla” Season 3 and emerged as a finalist.After that, she made her acting debut with the TV serial “Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi”.After that, she got her first lead role in the Star Plus drama serial “Love U Zindagi”.Since then she made her prominent appearance in various TV serials like Ritz Jeele Ye Pal, MTV Making The Cut 2, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ganga, Naagin 3 and Balveer Returns.Along with her television career, she also worked in a Bollywood movie, “Siddhartha: Love, Lust, Peace”.

Pavitra Punia’s Personal life:

Pavitra got engaged with Sumit Maheshwari who is a businessman. However, her engagement was broken due to some personal reasons.After that, she started dating Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra but later she broke the relationship as Paras started dating Akanksha Puri.Currently, Pavitra Punia’s marital status is unmarried and her boyfriend’s name is Pratik Sehajpal who has been a part of many TV reality shows like Roadies, Love School and Ace Of Space.

Pavitra Punia’s salary:

Pavitra Punia has an estimated net worth of $0.5 million dollars as of 2020.