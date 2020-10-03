Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya Age, Height, Journey, Girlfriend/Wife, Personal Life, Salary: Singer Rahul Vaidya, who started his journey with Sony TV's singing reality show, Indian Idol, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Know everything about him, from his age, height, salary to affairs, personal life & more.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya Age, Height, Journey, Girlfriend/Wife, Personal Life, Salary: Salman Khan is back with yet another season of the reality-television show – Bigg Boss. The show that’s already making the headlines will have a virtual premiere this year in the view of Coronavirus pandemic. Coming to this year’s participants, Rahul Vaidya, a singer who rose to fame after Sony TV’s hit singing reality show, Indian Idol’s first season where he was the 2nd runners up, is one of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

Rahul Vaidya Age/Height/Weight:

Rahul Vaidya is 33-years-old, he was born on 23 September 1987. He is 173 in centimetres i.e., 5′ 8” in feet inches and he weighs about 60kgs.

Rahul Vaidya Journey:

Rahul was one of the most cherished contestants during his Indian Idol journey, he was even called as 2nd Sonu Nigam for his ecstatic voice. However, he couldn’t win the show as Abhijeet Sawant was the winner that year, Vaidya was the 2nd runner up.

The 33-year-old singer has given his voice to various popular songs like ‘Be Intehaan’ from the movie Race 2. He released his first solo music album in the year 2005, it was called ‘Tera Intezar’ and the album was received well by the audience. Rahul also sang songs for movies like Shaadi No.1, Krazzy 4, Bhaag Johnny etc. And, he lent his voice to the title song of Sony Tv’s show Ek Ladki Anjaani Si.

Rahul Vaidya Personal Life:

Coming to Rahul Vaidya’s love life, he is rumoured to be dating television actress Disha Parmar who gained popularity after her show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Rahul still maintains the stance of just being friends with Disha but the rumours about the two dating are quite robust!

Sources suggest that Rahul also dated legendary singer Alka Yagnik’s daughter, Syesha Kapoor, in the year 2017. Although, Rahul had always maintained that he and Syesha were just friends. It’ll be really interesting to see how Rahul takes his journey from Indin Idol’s oldest season to the newest season of Bigg Boss.

Rahul Vaidya Salary:

Exact figures for Rahul’s salary are not in the Public Domain. However, as per sources, for singing in an event Rahul charges a minimum of INR 50k. Rahul Vaidya’s net worth is not in public knowledge as of now.