Popular television actress Rubina Dalaik is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 house along with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. Here's everything you need to know about her-

It’s that time of the year again when we eagerly wait in front of social media feeds to know who will be the contestants of Bigg Boss this season. Among the names that have come to the foray ahead of the grand premiere, Rubina Dalaik stands out. Touted as one of the leading ladies of Indian television, Rubina has carved her space in audience’s hearts with her girl-next-door avatar. With her entry into the reality show, it will surely be interesting to know her real life personality. Ahead of the show’s premiere, here’s everything you need to know about Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dalaik.

Rubina Dalaik Age/Height/Weight:

Born on August 26, 1987 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Rubina Dalaik is 33 years old. Her height is 1.5m, which means that she is 5’11”. Speaking about her weight, Rubina weighs around 46 kgs.

Rubina Dalaik Journey:

Rubina Dalaik aimed to become an IAS officer but she was also interested in acting and modelling. Having won Miss North India pageant, when Rubina was selected in the auditions of Chotti Bahu, she decided to move to Bombay and start her acting journey. The show Chotti Bahu proved to be a game changer for Rubina Dalaik as she rose to immense popularity and became a household name. After Chotti Bahu, Rubina featured in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah: Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev.. Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina also ranked 11th in Eastern Eye’s 50 Sexiest Asian Woman List in 2016 and moved up to the 10th spot in the following year.

Rubina Dalaik Personal life:

Rubina Dalaik is married to Tv actor Abhinav Shukla. The duo worked together in the show Chotti Bahu and fell in love much later in life. Before Abhinav, Rubina was in a relationship with Chotti Bahu co-star star Avinash Sachdev . They were supposed to tie the knot but their relationship came to an end after reports of Avinash’s involvement with another actress came to light.

Rubina Dalaik Salary:

Rubina Dalaik was reportedly paid Rs 50K per episode in her recent show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her net worth is around Rs 7.5 crores.