Punjabi television actor Sara Gurpal is all set to participate in Bigg Boss 14. From her age, height, journey to her personal life, salary & more, here's everything you need to know about her.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal Age, Height, Journey, Husband/boyfriend, Personal Life, Salary: Punjabi actress-singer Sara Gurpal is one of the popular faces of the Punjabi industry and after much speculation, she is entering Host Salman Khan’s much controversial yet popular reality game show, Bigg Boss 14. Sara studied fashion designing and has made quite a big name in the regional Punjabi entertainment industry.

The Punjabi actress Sara is popularly known for her role in the show, ‘Heer Ranjha’. Joining the names of biggest television stars in the house, here’s everything you need to know about her.

Sara Gurpal Age/Height/Weight:

Sara Gurpal is 28 Years Old and was born on 19 November 1991. She is 163 cm, i.e in Feet Inches- 5’ 4” and weighs 55 kg.

Sara Gurpal Journey:

In 2012, Sara won the title of Miss Chandigarh making her dream of modelling since childhood come true. Making her appearance in 2014 Ranjeet Bajwa’s super-hit song “jeans”, Sara earned a lot of praises and went on to feature on several Punjabi songs and music videos like Manan Bhardwaj’s “Tumhe Dillagi” and “Mizaaj-ae-Ishq”. Sara Gurpal also sang a few songs like “Lagdi Att” and “Slow Motion” making her a prominent face in the regional industry. Sara is a known actor in the popular show Heer Ranjha.

Sara Gurpal Personal Life:

Her actual name is Rachna Devi and hails from Fatehabad, Haryana. In 2015, Sara embroiled herself in a green card marriage controversy which made much news. It was alleged that the model and actress married a US-based guy for a green card. But Sara has denied all the allegations and said would never try to hide her marriage from anyone. She is currently unmarried and no public knowledge is available about her being in any relationship.

Sara Gurpal Salary:

Her estimated net worth is 0.16 million dollars of 2020. Sara’s actual salary isn’t available in public knowledge.

What is the age of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal?

Sara Gurpal is 28 Years Old and was born on 19 November 1991.

What is the height of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal?

She is 163 cm, i.e in Feet Inches- 5’ 4”.

What is the weight of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal?

Sara Gurpal weights 55 kg.

What is the net worth of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal?

The actress-model actual salary and charges are unknown but her net worth is 0.16 dollars millions as of 2020.

Who is the boyfriend of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal?

The actress has maintained she is very much single after rumoured news of her marriage surfaced in 2015. No known public knowledge is available for any rumoured boyfriends.