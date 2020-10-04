Indian model Shehzad Deol is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 14. From his age, height, journey to his personal life, salary & more, here's everything you need to know about the past MTV Ace of Spade contestant.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol: Age, Height, Journey, Girlfriend/Wife, Personal Life, Salary & more: Known for television reality show MTV Ace of Space and MTV Top Model India, Shehzad Doel is coming back to reality TV shows this time as a contestant of the most awaited television show Bigg Boss 14. Model by profession Shehzad entry in the house is much anticipated given his previous stint with reality game shows. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Shehzad Deol Age/Height/Weight:

Shehzad is 24 Years as in 2020 and was born on 29 November 1996. The Indian model is 6′ 1″ Feet and weight 75 Kg.

Shehzad Deol Journey:

Shehzad Deol was born on 29 November 1996 in Ludhiana, Punjab to a Punjabi Sikh family and he went to London to pursue higher education in economics from the coveted London School of Economics. MTV’s television show Top Model India judged by Lisa Haydon, Atul Kasbekar and Anaita Shroff Adajania opened Shehzad’s career in the entertainment industry and later the model appeared in MTV Ace of Space. Finishing as a finalist in MTV’s reality game show made Shehzad quite a popular face among the youth. Shehzad has been active in the modelling industry post his appearances in television. He had worked as an assistant director in Punjabi movies like Shareek and Jindua and also featured in a music album, Punjabi Mutiyaar by Jasmine Sandals in 2020.

Shehzad Deol Personal life:

Though the model is believed to be single currently, in the past Shehzad was rumoured to be dating Sheetal Thakur who is an Indian actress and model but denied reports saying they are only best friends. Shehzad says he wants to remain single and focus on his career. Shehzad calls himself a fitness freak and loves luxury cars and travelling.

Shahzad Deol Salary:

There is no available public knowledge about his net worth and salary as of now.

What is the age of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol?

Shehzad is 24 Years as in 2020 and was born on 29 November 1996.

What is the height of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol?

The Indian model is 6′ 1″ Feet.

What is the weight of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol?

The model is 75 kg.

What is the net worth of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol?

There is no available public knowledge about his net worth and salary as of now.

Who is the girlfriend of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol?

The model is believed to be single currently but in the past, Shehzad was rumoured to be dating Sheetal Thakur. Denying rumours, Shehzad said he wants to remain single and focus on his career rather.