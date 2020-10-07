One thing viewers can not ignore this season is the romantic angle streaming between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia. In the last episode the Indian Idol famed singer, Rahul and actor Pavitra where openly having a cute yet flirty conversation.

In less than a week time since this season of Bigg Boss 14 premiere contestants have managed to keep the adrenaline rush and drama running high inside the house. Bigg Boss 14 has been grabbing the excitement of their viewers by dropping promos and teasers of the preview episodes. Host Salman Khan’s controversial reality show has always managed to garner huge TRP with never seen before verbal spats and constant fights. But one thing this Colors TV show has managed to bring out is budding romances between some co-contestants every season.

One thing viewers can not ignore this season is the romantic angle streaming between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia. In the last episode the Indian Idol famed singer, Rahul and actor Pavitra where openly having a cute yet flirty conversation. This has led fans hooked with the possibility of them being the BB14 first lovebirds. Pavitra who was rumoured to be dating actor Paras Chabbra is seen telling Rahul that she will willingly teach the singer to make rotis in just two minutes only. Rahul has asked her to him some cooking so he can take part in kitchen activities too. Further, Rahul teases her by saying nothing can get more romantic than a man who cooks for his woman.

The singer is speculated to be dating television actress Disha Parmar. In another instance, Rahul had openly confessed to this season’s boy gang that the singer is willing to do extra for Pavitra Punia and that they hold a very close friendship. In the past, the Bigg Boss house has seen many hearts get attached and also break towards the end while also paving the way to successful couples like Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary. So this would make it only interesting to observe how close this bonding stays.

Earlier the duo’s friendship had garnered attention when Pavitra was seen kissing Rahul in order to help him complete a task. They both were also caught sharing their own ideas of romantic couples and what relationships mean to them. Only time will tell how they fare on the romance card.