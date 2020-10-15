In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Eijaz Khan was seen confessing his liking towards Gauhar Khan to his fellow housemate, Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav and Eijaz were both in opposite teams during a power-packed task of Bigg Boss while they had this conversation.

Bigg Boss 14 senior, Gauhar Khan was explaining the rules of the game to the freshers and suddenly, Eijaz Khan told Abhinav Shukla that he has a crush on Gauhar. Abhinav smirked and asked Eijaz to go ahead with his feelings. Eijaz was seen resisting to that as he said that he gets awkward in front of the people he likes. Eijaz said that he finds Gauhar really hot, Abhinav agreed and said that Gauhar is sensible as well. They stop talking as Shehzad walks in.

Eijaz emerged out as someone who stays low-key reserved and keeps his feelings to himself. He was often seen escaping out of conversations that revolved around love. In fact, the Bigg Boss 14 fresher had earlier said that he was afraid of love relationships and that he preferred animals over humans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuZNPY2sHTo

Initially, when the show had just started, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli were seen putting efforts in building a bond but that didn’t turn out well. Eijaz even said that he does not like Nikki but he respects her. Later, Eijaz was seen having some romantic moments with Pavitra Punia but that also came to a pause as Pavitra started being possessive about Eijaz and he didn’t seem to like that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIrVwgioL84