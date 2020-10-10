Bigg Boss 14 has become all the rage. Truly, the show has been adored outside and fans have been discussing the new contestants of the season.Twitter is also totally loaded up with remarks on Bigg Boss 14. As of late, we perceived how Sidharth Shukla and Shehzad Deol had a battle of words.This is what really occurred during the immunity task.

Fresher young ladies needed to charm Sidharth to get the immunity. Things got revolting after Shehzad attempted to make the game additionally fascinating and spilled Nikki Tamboli’s glasses which were loaded up with cold beverages.Nikki got upset as the assignment was about young ladies intriguing Sidharth Shukla and his involvement was nowhere mentioned.So she at that point proceeded to spill Pavitra’s plate loaded up with cold beverage glasses.The consequence of the assignment was in Sidharth Shukla’s hand and he felt since Shehzad has something against Nikki since day one, thus he intentionally ruined her game.

Later Sidharth yelled at Shehzad and reminded him that during the debut Shehzad had said that he never affronted young ladies the manner in which it occurred in Bigg Boss 13 by Sidharth. Shehzad Deol stood firm for himself and said that he didn’t disregard Nikki and only raised his tone against her because she did the same.He put over his point saying that he needed his partner to win. He proceeded to include that he actually respects every lady inside the house.Viewing the episode, previous Bigg Boss competitor Manu Punjabi appeared somewhat impressed with Shehzad. Supporting him in his fight against Sidharth, Manu tweeted that Shehzad never used abusive words in any case.”#ShehzadDeol was not at all wrong in the entire conversation with #NikkiTamboli & #SidharthShukla in fact usne koi abuse BHI nhi Kiya #Superb #biggboss14 Banda mast lae ho,” he wrote in his tweet, supporting Shehzad.

All things considered, the game is getting intriguing step by step and we are sitting tight for the main Weekend Ka Vaar.

