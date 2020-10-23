A few weeks ago, Eijaz Khan and Sara Gurpal's link-up rumours made headlines as Eijaz confessed that he liked Sara. Sara, in a recent interview, said something completely opposite to it.

All sorts of relationships have tried emerging in the most controversial television show, Bigg Boss 14, but most never really got anywhere while some ended in a series of fights and curses. Of these, another romantic one, if currently hypothetical, might have been that of Eijaz Khan and Sara Gurpal, even if the affection might have been one-sided.

Eijaz had confessed that he liked Sara while talking with someone else in the house, sending the Bigg Boss fanbase into a frenzy on social media. However, when Sara was asked about this, she told something quite contrary to what Eijaz said.

Whilst being interviewed by a media outlet, Sara was asked as to what she thought about Eijaz’s words. She revealed something rather surprising, saying that in fact, Eijaz used to call her his little sister. He even told her that he would miss his little sister once she left while she and some other housemates were discussing what they would miss the most in someone who was evicted from the house.

She suggested that his statements probably had a different meaning behind them. She also said that he had a pure heart. As such, it might be possible that Eijaz liked her solely as a little sister but his meaning is still quite unclear.

Sara Gurpal earlier made headlines when her ex-husband, Tushar Kumar revealed about their marriage. Sara, for some time, claimed that she was single and was never married to Tushar.

