Big Boss announced a new task on Friday that was quite burdensome for the two immunity winners. The two would have to defend their immunities as the other participants attempt to grab it forcefully from the duo.

In the latest episode of Big Boss 14, Bigg Boss had announced a power-packed task for immunity winners, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli. The two try to defend their immunities as the fellow housemates try to snatch it from them.

‘Immunity’ works as a game-changer in Bigg Boss, since it immunes the participants from elimination. Yesterday’s task, described as an endurance task, entails Abhinav and Nikki to sit inside a bulldozer plate while the other participants try to evict them out of the plate physically and take their place. Bigg Boss said that it would be ‘the last man standing’ type challenge, as the winner would be the person who stayed in the bulldozer plate when the buzzer signals the end of time.

Nishant Singh Malkhani and Pavitra Punia were seen trying to remove Abhinav and Nikki from their place. Nishant does something unconventional and likely dishonourable by spraying a can full of deodorant on Abhinav’s face so as to disorient him. House senior Gauahar Khan interrupts and says that it was not appropriate but another senior, Sidharth Shukla asks her not to get involved and Nishant was allowed to spray Abhinav. Gauahar still keeps trying to get Nishant to stop.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Eijaz Khan’s shocking past comes to light

Also read: Jasleen Matharu ties knot with Anup Jalota? Bigg Boss 12 duo’s latest photo leaves fans confused

Eventually, Big Boss had to intervene and say that it was forbidden to spray anything on the face. Gauahar triumphantly announces the victory of humanity.

Nishant later brings Harpic to throw on Abhinav but the rest of the participants stop him. However, soon enough, all sorts of things are thrown at Abhinav and Nikki, including chillies powder. Although Abhinav remains resilient and does not give up, Nikki leaves and is replaced by Pavitra.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu opens up about parents separation and how his mother plays the role of both parents