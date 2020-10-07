Winner of BB season 8 Gautam Gulati is speculated to join the league of seniors in the new Boss 14 house as a mentor. Gulati's prior shooting schedule didn't make it a possibility earlier but now it seems he is ready to enter.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered on 3 October amid a lot of speculations and expectations. This season the house set rules had seen a drastic change with the introduction of former winners and ex-contestants as mentors. Gripping TRP, drama and entertainment at a much higher decibel, host Salman Khan’s controversial TV show Bigg Boss has been quite a watch this season. Winner of BB season 8 Gautam Gulati is speculated to join the league of seniors in the new Boss 14 house as a mentor. The famed reality Tv actor would be joining ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan in the house.

Gulati who could not earlier appear on the show last week has hinted on his twitter that he can not wait to meet the new contestants. His fans are delighted to know what would be happening with his arrival on the sets of Bigg Boss. Gulati’s prior shooting schedule made it not a possibility to make it earlier but now it seems he is ready to enter. According to sources, winner of season 9 Prince Narula will be joining too ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan as a mentor. But that has remained a buzz since the roadies star is yet to make his entry.

Gautam Gulati had tweeted, “Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of the shooting schedule. However, I am thinking of making my entry after others leave. What say Bigg Boss?” (roughly translated) This season mentors Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar are playing a special role and get special powers for the first 14 days in the house. The mentors are also going to decide which contestants will be allowed to enjoy special services of the Bigg Boss mall, spa theatres in the new house.

Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi 👻 Akela 😂🦾🦾👶🏻👶🏻 kyun big boss ? @ColorsTV — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) October 5, 2020

Former contestants and now mentors have already been putting the new contestants at tasks and everyone is set on their feet in order to impress the ex-contestants to gain immunity and better survival chances in the BB house.