Bigg Boss 14 Sara Gurpal seems to be the first contestant to have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. BB Seniors Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Siddharth Shukla had to take this decision, which has left the fan puzzled and shocked at the same time.

The popular TV drama Bigg Boss is engaging fans a great deal. In the mean time, news is coming that the name of the primary challenger to be taken out from the show has been chosen. It is being informed that Sara Gurpal is the primary challenger of Bigg Boss 14, who has been picked by Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan to complete the show.Each of the 3 seniors had named Sara on the grounds said that she does no longer have it in her.Sara as of late stood out as truly newsworthy when her supposed ex communicated his desire to meet her in the Bigg Boss house as a visitor and said that her genuine name was is Rachna Devi.

Sara’s fan base seems, by all accounts, to be disappointed over her reputed removal.Her fans erupted on the Bigg Boss Show and they began responding via social media. One used posted, ‘This choice of the creators isn’t right in light of the fact that Sara has given her 100%. Different hopefuls are huge names, so Sara’s name was chosen to be prohibited. Disgrace on the creators. ‘

On being asked Tushar Kumar about his reaction to Bigg Boss contestant Eijaz Khan expressing his liking for Sara, he said that he think they are over it now and has no feelings left for her.’ We are done and we have both moved on’. ‘I hope she is going to find somebody but whoever she finds like, she shouldn’t take it for like fame. She should find a guy who is good from inside ”, he added.

Here are some Twitter reactions coming in after the news of Sara’s eviction.

@ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss14 #Bigboss2020#SaraGurpal

Unfair decisions of makers because she gave 100% in the show. Other contestants are big names so you guys chose Sara your Choice to maker her evict the show. Shame on you makers 👎 https://t.co/IDTXAF3RZN — ❦𝓢𝓲𝓶𝓪 𝓢❦ 👸🇮🇳💞 (@Simashah26) October 12, 2020

Aakhir kis soch se jaan ki jagah sara ko evict kia gya….. Their thinking is shit. #BigBoss14 #SaraGurpal — Anant__Pandey__ (@AnantPa78002774) October 12, 2020

