Bigg Boss 14: Siddharth Shukla seems to have confirmed his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. In a video going viral on social media, the actor can be seen telling Gauahar Khan that he has a girlfriend.

After months of silence over his relationship status, Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla has spilled beans over his dating life. In a video that is now going viral on social media, the actor can be seen jokingly telling Gauahar Khan not to touch him as he has a girlfriend outside BB house. Considering the link up rumours around him and BB 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, fans are considering Siddharth’s remark as a confirmation.

Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla started off their journey as friends in Bigg Boss 13. Eventually, they were considered inseparable. During multiple occasions, Siddharth and Shehnaaz expressed their possessiveness over each other but never admitted their relationship.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill walked out of the grand finale of her show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, citing her love for Siddharth. Interestingly, Siddharth and Shehnaaz later featured in Darshan Raval’s music video Bhula Dunga, which became a rage among their fans, who lovingly identify themselves as ‘SidNaaz’.

I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/TiwUMk7hAf — 🌹Rose is Dheet💎SidSana (@Rose_isFae) October 20, 2020

BB13: Akela hu, akele se phatti hai tum sabki.🌝

BB14: I have a girlfriend AT HOME.🌝

BB15: I have a wife at home.🌝

BB16: I have Zoro ki mummy at home.🌝 #SidNaaz — CYNTHIA✨ (@DilDiyaGallan) October 20, 2020

Hayeee!! Yeh humare Shukla ji kabse unfiltered hone lage? 😜😝#SidNaaz

I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AT HOME

Ammaaaaa!! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b5GWtTAzgG — Joydipa_Chy (@joydipa_chy) October 20, 2020

Don't touch me I have a girlfriend at home jo phaad ke rakh degi tum sabko ☺#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/BhmfGzzDUh — priyaa (@chalpakaamat) October 20, 2020

In a recent interview with a news portal, Shehnaaz Gill said that she is only watching Bigg Boss 14 for Siddharth Shukla. After he exits, she would stop watching the show. Calling him the TRP king, Shehnaaz said that the show is working because of the seniors, which is also a double edged sword. She believes that the contestants would start playing after the seniors leave. The actress added that she wouldn’t have followed a senior blindly if she was a contestant this year. She would have things her way and in front of everyone.