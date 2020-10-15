On Day 10 of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu says he has feelings for Nikki Tamboli, she calls him bhai jaan.

Bigg Boss is all about making bonds, assignments, and playing the game for oneself. With season 14, numerous things have changed making it is the most unique season of all times. Normally, we see bonds being framed from the first day itself, however in BB 14 the contestants are somewhat requiring some time to open up.

In any case, one friendship has been catching eyes since day 1, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli. The vocalist and South Indian entertainer have shaped an incredible bond and are seen staying nearby constantly. While some like their friendship, others feel that Jaan is being Nikki’s chum and following her requests mindlessly. With endless charges and suppositions, they continued being each other’s emotional support in the BB 14 house.

In an astounding move, Jaan Sanu admitted his affections for Nikki Tamboli. Indeed, Jaan conceded that he ‘loves’ Nikki and wants to go on a date with her. It so happened that after the immunity task Nikki and Jaan enjoyed a discussion. Here, Jaan played with Nikki and asked ‘Date pe Chalogi show ke baad?’. Nonetheless, making’s Jaan extremely upset, Nikki answered, ‘Aap simple bhaijaan ho'( I think of you as my sibling). Jaan was left broken by Nikki’s answer and conceded that he likes her, yet she went on saying that she sees him like a bhai.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik stands for LGBTQ community, scolds Shehzad Deol for using derogatory term

Jaan additionally expressed that he isn’t satisfied with Nikki considering him a brother. This discussion among Nikki and Jaan turned into the feature of the show, and numerous watchers took to their social media handle to respond on the equivalent.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Nikki bro-zoning Jaan :

Nikki hugged Jaan after winning the competition, for Jaan it was the best moment of his life… 😂😂… #BiggBoss2020 #NikkiTamboli #JaanKumarSanu — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 10, 2020

#JaanKumarSanu : kya app mere sath date par chalengi #NikkiTamboli : you are my brother . — ANKITA (@itsAP0) October 14, 2020

Woah Nikki u just stole the show by saying "Bhai Jaan" to #JaanKumar 🤣👏 saari ghalat fehmiyaan dur kr di bhai jaan ki 😂#NikkiTamboli#BiggBoss14 #Bb14 — ʑ ~ 💅✨ (@xeelicious_) October 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan admits having a crush on Gauahar Khan