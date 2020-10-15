Actress Jasmin Bhasin got into a verbal fight with Nikki Tamboli during the task. Nikki abused Jasmin in the heat of the moment and a huge argument erupted between the two.

Day 12 in the Bigg Boss 14 house began with the second day of an immunity task. After the previous great performance by Jasmin Bhasin, she set up an intense battle against Eijaz Khan again and nobody could miss her sweet method of intriguing the seniors. Regardless of whether it was giving a back rub to Gauhar Khan, or doing a clever move or the couple demonstration with Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin did everything.

During the assignment, the Sanchalak – Nikki Tamboli seemed, by all accounts, to be one-sided towards one group. While contenders were contending about Nikki being one-sided, Jasmin said that there is no point of their group playing the immunity task in light of the fact that the ‘sanchalak’ has just decided. During the discussion, Nikki Tamboli mishandled Jasmin Bhasin with a terrible word and Jasmin couldn’t take that.Within seconds, Jasmin broke down into tears and she went inside the house to talk to Bigg Boss.

She then additionally expressed that she has endeavored to acquire a name for herself in the TV world and won’t permit Nikki to abuse her.Seeing the battles between the competitors arrive at a revolting level, Bigg Boss chose to meddle and stop the task. All the competitors were then scolded by Bigg Boss for their raucous conduct.

Also, Jasmin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni has attacked Nikki for abusing her during the task. He has taken to his Twitter handle to blast Nikki for abusing others on Bigg Boss 14. Aly said, ‘I’m sorry sister, I advised you to keep self-respect in my previous tweet. However, you don’t have respect only. Felt that the day you open your mouth, you’ll speak something filthy only, and that happened.’ He also supported Jasmin calling her a ‘rockstar.’

Sorry behan last ek tweet mein tumhe self respect rakhne ko bola tha 🙏🏼kyunki tum mein respect naam ki cheez hi nahi hai.. lag hi raha tha ek din mu khologi aur gutter niklega aur wohi hua #nikitamboli 👎🏽 #JasminBhasin i can feel u ❤️ u r a rockstar 🌟 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 14, 2020

