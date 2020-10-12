Popular TV entertainer Jasmin Bhasin, who is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, has ended up being one of the most engaging housemates among the audience. Jasmin appears to have figured out how to intrigue the crowd very well. After the Weekend Ka Vaar scene, she began moving for quite a few reasons and fans picked her as the most famous fresher in the house.As we know that superstars have been the most effortless focuses for memes and trolls who never leave an opportunity to showcase their draining attitude.

During a discussion with seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin opened up about being a casualty of trolls when she had entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as a visitor.She shared that it was when she had visited Bigg Boss 11 house, it was the first run through in my life that she was moving via online media for all an inappropriate reasons. The pattern continued for a whole day and when she didn’t focus on it, it just vanished.

Hina then asks Jasmin for what valid reason individuals were trolling her and she answered that she has no clue.She didn’t do anything incorrectly and still individuals were trolling her.Hina attempts to support her and said, “It doesn’t make a difference on the off chance that you trend for wrong reasons or right reasons. You shouldn’t focus on every such individual.”Jasmin considers how individuals can make up anecdotes about you and state something frightful, to which Hina murmurs, looks on to Sidharth indicating that they have also been through trolling situations.

ALSO READ: Wouldn’t have married Jasleen Matharu even if i was 35: Anup Jalota

Sidharth maybe botches Jasmin’s trolling occurrence with the bogus media reportage and says that they didn’t make up any tale about him. He included that they demonstrated precisely how it occurred yet it was the individuals who gave it an alternate story from there on. “No one made up accounts of me. I did them all alone. Whatever I did, they appeared as it occurred. Uske baad wo logo ne kaise liya wo ‘unki maa ki jai’,” Sidharth says in a short clasp of Bigg Boss 14 extra masala on Voot.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Is Sara Gurpal the first contestant to be evicted?