In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was seen saying that she will not speak to Nikki Tamboli during the entire show. When Nikki went to Jasmin to congratulate her for winning a task, Jasmin clearly said, "We can't be friends."

The latest episode of Bigg Boss was packed with a little too much of drama, entertainment and catfights! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was performing a task against the newly ‘confirmed’ housemate, Nikki Tamboli. The two have come out in open with their differences multiple times before.

Bigg Boss had announced a task where 2 contestants had to collect balls, the one left with the maximum number of balls in the end would be the winner. The contestants, along with collecting balls, had to also make sure to snatch, throw the balls of his/her opponent in order to be the one left with more balls in the end.

During Nikki and Jasmin’s round, a lot of chaos erupted and the task got really ugly and dramatic. Jasmin Bhasin was announced as the winner towards the end, allowing her to take her personal items from the BB Mall. Nikki Tamboli went to Jasmin Bhasin after the match to extend congratulatory wishes but Jasmin made it clear that she was not interested in even speaking to Nikki. She said to Nikki that they both “can’t be friends” and that she won’t speak to her till the time she was on the show.

Bigg Boss 14 seniors Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan went to Nikki and asked her to watch her tongue while she speaks. They told her that she was playing a good game but at times, she needs to be careful with her words.

