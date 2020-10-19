Salman Khan appreciated Jasmin Bhasin in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14. He said that she was the only one who was showing her true personality. Jasmin's rumoured boyfriend, Aly Goni reacted to this and said that truth always comes out.

Big Boss 14 has garnered much attention this season and new, sometimes controversial engagements keep going on in the house. The show has been throwing rather harsh challenges the contestants’ way, who are just beginning to lose their green status. Contestants have been joining ranks to form teams while trying to remain in the house. The relations between the contestants have also been changing, as friendships strained and rivalries emerged.

After an eventful week, the show’s host Salman Khan reviewed everyone thoroughly during the show’s weekend sequence called “Weekend Ka Vaar”. Salman reprimanded most contestants for their actions in the house while offering Rubina some guidance. But the thing of note was Salman praising Jasmin for her behaviour in the house, as he admired her for not playing a false act and showing her true self, instead of pretending. Salman went as far as to say that viewers consider her to be the only real contestant in the BB house.

Salman Khan went on to say that Jasmin reacts in the most natural way while other contestants react based on the tasks. Jasmin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni who has been supporting her since the start of the show seemed elated by Salman’s comments for Jasmin. To express his happiness, he tweeted a sweet message for her.

Ab toh Salman bhai ne bhi boldiya jasmin sabse real hai ❤️ sachai chupti nahi saamne aajati hai🙏🏼❤️ #JasminBhasin #AlykiSherni — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 18, 2020

Aly wrote on Twitter that even Salman Khan has made it clear that Jasmin is the most real contestant in the BB house. He added that truth cannot remain hidden and eventually gets revealed. In a subsequent tweet, Aly wrote complimented Jasmin’s looks as he shared Jasmin’s picture from yesterday’s episode and wrote, “Somebody was looking so pretty today.”

