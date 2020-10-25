As Bigg Boss walks into the third week, makers have introduced wildcard contestants. One of the wildcards, Kavita Kaushik was welcomed by a former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi on Twitter.

Not just one, but Kamya posted a series of tweets where she expressed how excited she was to see her friend Kavita Kaushik on the show. Kavita Kaushik will enter the Bigg Boss House tonight with other two contestants Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. House seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan have recently left the show after 2 weeks.

Fans, and above everyone, Kamya Punjabi is more than excited to see Kavita Kaushik on the show. Kavita Kaushik’s name was even trending on social media after it was revealed that she was going to enter Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, Kavita and one other wildcard Naina Singh were seen engaging in a war of words with Shardul Pandit, who is another wildcard contestant.

Show host Salman Khan connected Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik via video conferencing yesterday. Giving a hint, Salman said that there was a “special reason” why the video call was arranged. Kavita Kaushik, in the past, had played a very hit character called Chandramukhi Chautala in Sab Tv’s show FIR.

