Bigg Boss 14: Popular television actor Anita Hassanandani recently shared about being unhappy with this year's Bigg Boss season. She took it to twitter and wrote, "Bigg Boss 14 mein woh baat nahi."

Bigg Boss loyalists got really excited when the makers announced 14 th season of the show. People were happy that Bigg Boss will finally take away their lockdown blues. This year, Bigg Boss started with an intriguing concept and tagline, “Ab Scene Paltega.” Recently, popular television actor Anita Hassanandani expressed disatisfaction with Bigg Boss 14.

The Naagin actor wrote, “Bigg Boss 14 mein wo baat nahi.” She further wrote that she was hoping for it to get better. The actor has shared screen with Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin in Colors Tv’s show, Naagin 4. Not Just Anita, but many fans and viewers of Bigg Boss are unhappy with the show this year.

Soon after the announcement of the show was made, the makers revealed that this year, former Bigg Boss contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will also be a part of the show. Bringing hit contestants of their respective seasons to the new season added to people’s excitement. Since this year kept people inside their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan was shown giving a befitting reply to the year 2020, in the promo of the show.

BigBoss14 mein woh baat nai…

hoping for it to get better — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) October 22, 2020

Despite all the efforts of the showmakers, it is not unknown to people that this year, Bigg Boss has not been able to make it to top 5 shows in the TRP list. Even on social media, people are expressing that they are not very happy with this year’s Bigg Boss. Even the seniors, Gauahar, Hina and Sidharth have left the show now, which gives the command of the house entirely to the housemates.

