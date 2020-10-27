As a storm erupts in the Bigg Boss 14 house over Rahul Vaidya's nepotism remark, Jaan Kumar Sanu's mother has hit back at the former stating that forget about Jaan, her other two sons sing better than Rahul Vaidya.

A day after Rahul Vaidya created a stir in the Bigg Boss house over Jaan Kumar Sanu’s filmy background, the latter’s mother Rita Bhattacharya has expressed her displeasure over the entire controversy. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Ms Rita took a jibe at Rahul by saying that forget about Jaan, her other two songs are also better singers than Rahul. However, they are not in the public eye because they do not want to.

Terming Rahul Vaidya’s statement as ‘very insulting and disrespectful’, Jaan’s mother questioned that If Rahul feels that Jaan is in the show because of nepotism and there is a difference between an insider and an outsider then how come they are both on the same platform?! Being Kumar Sanu’s son, who has sung almost 23K songs till now, Jaan must have had at least 23 songs to his credit but it is not like that. She added that whatever Jaan has achieved so far is all on his own.

In the interview, Ms Rita also revealed that Kumar Sanu was against Jaan’s decision to participate in Bigg Boss 14. But, Jaan was adamant and wanted to prove himself. She further pointed out that despite being aware of Jaan’s musical abilities, no music director or composer gave him a chance. They are all of the belief that the children should make their own name. The public will automatically accept or reject them on the basis of their talent.

Soon after Rahul Vaidya nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu in this week’s nominations, Jaan pointed out in front of everyone that his parents separated when he was very young and whatever he has achieved so far is because of his and his mother’s hard work and determination.

