Popular playback singer Kumar Sanu has reacted to a controversy surrounding the Bigg Boss 14 show. He lauded the upbringing of his ex-wife, Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother saying that she has raised their child well. However, earlier when Jaan brought some trouble to Bigg Boss and his family by making some comments on Marathi language, Kumar Sanu had questioned Jaan’s upbringing.

Kumar Sanu was recently seen saying that he never wanted Jaan to enter the Bigg Boss house. The singer said that he felt insulted after hearing such remarks from Rahul even after spending 4 decades in the industry. Appreciating Jaan, Kumar Sanu said that Jaan is a very good person in real life.

He added that Jaan is of very helping nature, but Bigg Boss house has so much pressure that you tend to say things which you may not in the normal life. He said that Jaan is very young and his mother has given him a very good upbringing, whatever was possible she did for our kids. Kumar Sanu further said that he was never happy with Jaan’s decision that he is going to Bigg Boss, whenever he asked him he always denied, but it was Jaan’s choice to do Bigg Boss as he was a constant follower of the show and a very big fan.

Kumar Sanu said that Jaan himself auditioned for Bigg Boss and he didn’t do anything for him in this matter, he didn’t help him in this at all. Calling Rahul Vaidya like his son, Kumar Sanu said that Rahul is a great singer and he has heard Rahul many times but he shouldn’t remind someone of their parent’s separation. He advised Jaan and Rahul to be good friends.

