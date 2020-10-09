Actors Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia once again will be seen in some nasty arguments. Nikki loses control and accuses Pavitra of picking fights with everyone solely for attention and footage which fuels Pavitra to the extent that the latter threatens to slap her.

With contestants and their disagreements and verbal spats are running high inside the house, Bigg Boss 14 has been grabbing the excitement of their viewers. The controversial reality show garners headlines every season with its fights, spats and of course friendships and romance. But this season with the introduction of ‘seniors’ and juniors’ contestants and changed house rules, the fights and aggression seem endless. Actors Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra once again will be seen in some nasty arguments. Both of them had previously been at loggerheads which led to throwing away things and ultimately damaging some house property.

At the beginning of the show, both Nikki and Pavitra had some friendship going on but it’s Bigg Boss so one does not know which friends turn foe. Earlier Nikki and Pavitra were seen breaking each other’s wine glasses in a task and scores have definitely not settled between the two. According to the promo dropped by Colors TV official handle, Nikki loses control and accuses Pavitra of picking fights with everyone solely for attention and footage.

In the latest episode, things will only get ugly between the two and both the actors can be seen calling each other names. Pavitra can be heard even using swears and cuss words which lead to everyone in the house get involved in the fight. Prior to the verbal spat, Nikki had gone to fellow contestant, Abhinav Shukla to rant how Pavitra has been doing things only for camera attention. Pavitra loses her mind overhearing this and confronts her followed with a tirade of accusations.

Nikki defends herself by saying she has a right to opinions which further angers Pavitra to the extent that the latter threatens to slap her and unleashes her angry avatar. In the last episode, Pavita had just got into a heated argument with Rahul Vaidya, much to viewers surprised. Earlier news was making rounds about the romantic angle streaming between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia. The Indian Idol famed singer, Rahul and actor Pavitra were seen openly having a cute yet flirty conversation. This has led fans hooked with the possibility of them being the BB14 first lovebirds. But in Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss house no one knows what surprises keep unfolding.