Ex Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh has predicted that Nikki Tamboli will not win Bigg Boss 14. Labelling her as the vamp of the house, Vindu feels that Jasmin might win the show.

As Bigg Boss 14 becomes the talk of the town and makes a blockbuster entry in the TRP charts, Ex-winner Vindu Dara Singh has spoken about what he thinks of the senior concept, Siddharth Shukla’s decision to evict Sara Gurpal and predicted Nikki Tamboli’s fate in the Bigg Boss house. In his latest interview with a news portal, Vindu Dara Singh has expressed that the entry of the three seniors has worked like a steroid injection to make the show zip, zap and zoom. The Sid mania and the popularity of Hina and Gauahar have in fact added more value to the show.

Shifting the focus to actual contestants and how they are playing the game, Vindu expressed that all of them have the potential and will shock everyone very soon. He opined that people remembered maximum 6 contestants last year-namely Siddharth, Asim, Rashmi, Shehnaaz and Mahira but he feels that all the contestants of this season will manage to make a mark.

When asked about who can potentially emerge as a winner, Vindu said that he sees Eijaz, Rubina, Pavitra, Nikki and Rahul going till the end but they would have beat Jasmin as she’s going really strong. Vindu further added that Nikki Tamboli would not win as she’s more like the vamp of the show.

Vindu also supported Siddharth Shukla’s decision to evict Sara Gurpal and said Sara is a lovely girl but she lacked the spark. In whatever screen time she got, it seemed like her spark had low voltage.

