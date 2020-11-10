In this week's nomination task, housemates will be asked to make sacrifices to secure another contestant’s immunity. As per a latest promo, Eijaz Khan will agree to destroy the photo frame of his dogs to save Pavitra Punia from nominations.

With more than a month into the show, Bigg Boss 14 contestants have managed to make some valuable connections in the house. Be it friendships or love angles, the housemates have developed some memorable bonds in a short span of time. Today, the makers of show will be putting these connections to test and give the audiences a chance to determine the depth of these bonds.

For this week’s nominations, the housemates will be asked to make sacrifices for another contestant’s immunity. If they fail to sacrifice or perform a task for a contestant, the latter will get nominated this week and stand at the risk of getting evicted. One of the first Jodis to face the brunt of this emotional task would be Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan.

In a promo released by makers, we can see BB urging Eijaz to sacrifice the photo frame of his dogs to secure Pavitra’s stay in the house. This comes not only as a huge shock but also a disappointment for Eijaz. In another, Jasmin would be asked to use her captainship as a means to nominate Aly, in order to save Rubina. Would Jasmin save Rubina by nominating Aly? We would have to wait and watch.

Along with this, the task ‘Farah Ki Adalat’ will continue today. As per one of the latest promos, the guest panel will be seen exposing Jaan Kumar Sanu’s ugly side to Nikki Tamboli. Farah Khan will further slam Jaan Kumar Sanu for not being anyone’s true friend.

