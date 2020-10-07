It must be less than a week since Bigg Boss 14 premiere but the contestants and their disagreements and verbal spats are running high inside the house. The makers went ahead and dropped a promo showing real-life couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik in some tricky situation while Pavitra and Nikka fight leads to property damage.

It must be less than a week since Bigg Boss 14 premiere but the contestants and their disagreements and verbal spats are running high inside the house. Bigg Boss 14 has been grabbing the excitement of their viewers by dropping promos and teasers of the preview episodes. This upcoming episode definitely will bring the drama mantra and daily dose of high adrenaline rush both inside Bigg Boss house and on viewers television.

A promo dropped on ColorsTV official social media shows actors Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia bickering which leads to throwing away things and ultimately damaging some house property. At the beginning of the show, both Nikki and Pavitra had some friendship going on but it’s Bigg Boss so one does not know which friends turn foe. If this wasn’t less, the makers went ahead and dropped a promo showing Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik in some tricky situation. Abhinav and Rubina tied the knots in real life after meeting on the sets of Chotti Bahu but Bigg Boss definitely seems all set to test their marriage. Husband Abhinav is being asked to choose between his immunity or Rubina’s entry into the house.

Abhinav choice would not be a cakewalk it seems after all. Rubina and fellow participants Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sara Gurpal, were among the ‘rejected’ contestants this season. According to changed house rules and introductions of mentors, they must complete the tasks set by seniors in order to enter the main house. Rubina remains the only one left to enter the main house premise. While Nikki and Pavitra are seen breaking each other’s wine glasses in the promo, immune contestant Abhinav seems to be making a clear choice between his wife’s entry or his survival in the game.

Also Read: Mirzapur 2 TrailDaniel Craig on ‘No Time to Die’ release delay: “This isn’t the right time”

er Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal will take you into dark world of politics and power

Amid all this drama and emotions running high, mentor Sidharth Shukla is in a bike being wooed by several female contestants in the promo. All the female contestants are on their feet to win immunity from the former title-winner by entertaining him with a rain dance on the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Nevertheless, these sneak peaks are surely putting viewers on their feet.

Also Read: Daniel Craig on ‘No Time to Die’ release delay: “This isn’t the right time”