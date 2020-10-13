Bigg Boss 14 October 13 preview: In tonight's episode, the Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be seen going against each other in a bid to immunity. We will also see Jasmin Bhasin losing her cool during the task.

It seems like Salman Khan’s advice to housemates during last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar has worked like a special tonic. Going by the latest promo, it seems like all the contestants have pulled up their socks and are ready to fight for their position inside the house. In the promo of today’s episode, several housemates can be seen going against each other in a bid to win immunity.

At one point, four male contestants are seen trying to snatch an object from Jasmin. To which, she responds they are a blot on the name of men. She is also seen pointing out that what is happening is completely unfair. However, the sanchalak of the task (Nikki Tamboli) pays no heed to her complaints.

In another promo, Nikki Tamboli, who has emerged as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14, can be seen enjoying the privileges of her special status. She is seen relaxing in the special spa area and receiving a back massage from Jaan Kumar Sanu.

As contestants race towards acquiring a confirmed status, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal has been eliminated from the show. In last night’s episode, the seniors, namely Hina Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan were asked to name one contestant for elimination and they took Sara’s name. Post this decision, Sara as well as BB fans have been calling it an unfair decision and demanding her re-entry in the show.