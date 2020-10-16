Bigg Boss 14 October 16 Preview: In tonight episode, the viewers will witness a massive fight between the three seniors Hina Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan over Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin’s task wherein the two girls would be fighting to gain access to their personal belongings.

Bigg Boss 14 October 16 Preview: The latest season of India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is turning out to be a seniors show. Despite the presence of new faces, it is currently Siddharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, i.e 2 ex-winners and 1 runner up of previous seasons, who are driving the show forward and grabbing maximum eyeballs with their personalities. The upcoming episode is going to be no different.

In today’s episode, we will see an extension of the ongoing task in which the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are given a chance to possess all their personal belongings. In order to win the task, they have to make sure that they collect more balls than the contestant going against them. They also have the option to snatch other contestant’s balls to increase their chances of winning.

In a promo shared by the makers on Colors’s Instagram channel, we can see Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin going against each other. Soon, both the girls are seen putting in all their strength to ensure their victory. This leads to an argument between not just the girls but also the seniors as Siddharth favours Nikki while Gauahar and Hina bat for Jasmin.

It is not the first time that the three seniors have taken a contradictory stand. Even during the first elimination of the house, while Siddharth wanted Sara Gurpal to get evicted, Gauahar and Hina were confused between Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkani. Eventually, they reached to a common conclusion that Sara Gurpal should be evicted.