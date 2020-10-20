Bigg Boss 14 October 20 preview: In tonight's episode, the contestants, who would be divided in 3 teams led by Siddharth, Gauahar and Hina, will be seen fighting for immunity and securing a confirmed status.

Another day and another fight for immunity in the Bigg Boss house! Ever since Bigg Boss Season 14 has begun, the contestants are pitted against each other for not just their belongings but also immunity. This week, especially, is going to be extremely crucial for the contestants as the coming days will determine who is going to secure their position in the game.

In tonight’s episode, we are going to witness the start of a mad race for immunity, in which not just the contestants but also the seniors will be seen fighting with each other to ensure that their team wins the task and manages to secure the ‘confirmed’ tag.

The promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows the division of three teams led by Siddharth, Gauahar and Hina. In a bid to win immunity, the contestants are asked to press other team’s buzzer as many times as possible while securing their own. As the task starts, Siddharth proclaims that everything is fair and war but Gauahar and Hina raise a strong objection to it. Gauahar further stresses that the rules are made to be followed and they cannot play the game like this.

While it is yet to be witnessed who wins the immunity task, reports are rife that Siddharth’s team, which comprises of Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, lost the task. Moreover, the three seniors are out of the main house. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Siddharth’s team will be evicted or given another chance to prove their merit.