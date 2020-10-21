Bigg Boss 14 October 21 Preview: In tonight's episode, one team will stand at the risk of getting evicted. As per latest reports, Siddharth Shukla's team including Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will be asked to leave the BB house.

Stakes are high for all Bigg Boss 14 contestants as they compete against each other to secure their stay in the house. In the recent task, the makers of the show divided the contestants into 3 teams led by Siddharth, Gauahar and Hina and placed the condition that whichever team loses, would have to face repercussions. And now, it seems like the losing team would be asked to leave the house.

In the promo shared by Colors team on social media, contestants like Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin can be seen breaking down on the news of eviction. As per latest reports, Siddharth’s team, which includes Nikki, Eijaz and Pavitra, will be asked to leave the house on the pretext of cheating in the immunity task.

If that isn’t enough, the housemates will also be in for another surprise today as Bigg Boss’s emergency team will enter the main house and break down a wall. The unusual movement, flickering of lights and other developments causes panic and unrest among the contestants.

Interestingly, not just Siddharth and his team, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, who entered the BB house as seniors, have also come out of the main house. After Siddharth, Hina and Gauahar, the makers of show are hoping to get on-board new contestants as wildcards and some ex-contestants like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra as new seniors.

