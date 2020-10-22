In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani will be seen planning against their friends Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya for a captaincy task.

Bigg Boss house is known as a place where friendships are formed immediately but in most cases, they don’t last. Relationships and alliances are created on a semi-regular basis and sooner or later broken because of all sorts of causes, sometimes the contestants involved do not match in temperaments or opinions, sometimes someone betrays others for their own ambitions, sometimes an alliance is far too fractious to function. As such, now is when the strength of these bonds will likely be tested.

A whole period of new trials and tribulations has begun in the Bigg Boss house now that the seniors have left and the first task for a captain to be selected has been announced by Bigg Boss. While the forming of teams is not a surprising concept of Bigg Boss, neither is treachery. Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani will be fighting against their own friends Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya.

Jaan asked Nishant to play cleverly, ambiguously suggesting that he betrays Nikki and Rahul. Jaan told Nishant to participate in the task with Nikki and Rahul but as the last round approaches, turn against them, since they would have a major contribution in the nomination of a captain.

Jaan wishes to convince Nishant to focus on their own survival in the house, even if it means betraying their friends and teammates. He also says to Nishant that Nikki is two steps ahead of them, possibly implying that she is aware of their plot and/or hatching a better one of her own. These turn of events will probably bring a lot of chaos to the house, awaited in the next episode.

