Bigg Boss 14 October 27 Preview: In tonight's episode, the housemates will be seen going against each other in a bid to win captaincy. Amid the task, a huge fight will break out between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya.

After a luke warm start, Bigg Boss 14 contestants have started unraveling their true personalities and are leaving no stone unturned to amp up the entertainment metre. From initial fights, friendships to controversies, the latest season is finally marching forward with new faces and new strategies. In tonight’s episode, the contestants will be seen going against each other to become the new captain of the house.

For the captaincy task, the contestants will have to secure their bags from the contestants in the Red Zone. The last man/woman standing with their respective bag will win the task and become the captain of the house. Amidst the task, Rahul snatches Jasmin’s bag and that’s when all hell break loose. Jasmin loses her calm and shouts on Rahul that he cannot do anything he wants just because he is a man. She adds that she is not scared of anyone so Rahul should not try to intimidate her and ends up throwing water at him.

Apart from the captaincy task, the viewers can also expect a fight brewing between Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu over Nikki Tamboli. The fight further intensifies after Rahul asks Jaan to stop being a girl, a comment that is opposed by Naina Singh and Jasmin Bhasin. In response to Rahul’s comment, Jaan urges Nikki to choose between him or Rahul.

Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu are at warring ends after the former nominated latter for being a product of nepotism. Rahul’s comment not only enraged Jaan but also added fuel to the fire between Nikki and Jaan’s fight.