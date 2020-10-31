Bigg Boss 14 October 31 Preview: In tonight's episode, Salman Khan will be sharing his opinion on the nepotism debate, in reference to Rahul Vaidya's remark against Jaan Kumar Sanu this week.

Salman Khan is back with a power-packed episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. In today’s episode, the superstar will be taking down some of the contestants over their questionable remarks and actions. Three contestants, who will be particularly bashed tonight, would be Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dalaik.

In the promo shared by Colors team on social media, Salman Khan can be seen slamming Rahul Vaidya over his nepotism remark leveled against Jaan Kumar Sanu. Salman would ask Jaan if his father Kumar Sanu has ever made a case for him. When Jaan refuses, Salman tells Rahul that nepotism cannot work in a talent-driven industry. He further questions that if someone’s father does something for his child, should it be regarded as nepotism.

Moving forward from this discussion, the superstar lambasts on Jasmin Bhasin for not just abusing but also throwing water on Rahul without any reason. He sides with Rahul on this matter and tells Jasmin that her behavior was very inappropriate. During this discussion, Salman will also pull up Rubina for supporting Jasmin blindly and encouraging her to behaving this way. He questioned her stance that Jasmin can do anything and nobody will question her. There will also be a puppet task tonight, wherein the housemates would be revealing who is acting as whom’s puppet in the Bigg Boss house.

As per latest reports, the audience will witness the return of ‘Sultani Akhada’ in this Weekend Ka Vaar and the first match would be conducted between Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkani. Bigg Boss 13’s contestant Shehnaaz Gill is also likely to make an appearance this week to play some fun tasks with the contestants.

