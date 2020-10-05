This season Bigg Boss brings a lot of changes in the contestants’ lives and house rules with the introduction of ex-contestants as mentors. Bigg Boss 14 participant Rubina Dilaik got into a heated argument with ‘senior’ Bigg Boss 14 contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. The television star did not like the task imposed on her which would make her stay without any amenities and spending the entire week in the same clothes. The teaser of the incident was dropped on Colors TV official Instagram page.

Rubina and fellow participants Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sara Gurpal, are among the ‘rejected’ contestants this season. They must complete the tasks set by seniors in order to enter the main house. The Chotti Bahu famed actor has been warned that her inability to do the task will lead to her elimination. This season mentors Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar will be playing a special role and get special powers for the first 14 days in the house. The mentors are also going to decide which contestants will be allowed to enjoy special services of the Bigg Boss mall, spa theatres in the new house.

The controversial game show tonight will see another verbal spat between former winners, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Gauahar had previously too made it obvious she wasn’t too happy with Sidharth winning the Bigg Boss 13 title and now it would be interesting to watch them being together in the same Bigg Boss house which might definitely lead to a lot of disagreements and arguments.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the Hindi reality game show is a huge hit and this season will be telecasted at 10:30 PM during weekdays and at 9 PM on weekends. In the premiere episode, host Salman Khan introduced the mentors and contestants till now but one does not know what surprises keep unfolding and revealing as the show advances.

