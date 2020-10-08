Bigg Boss 14: The tables are going to turn tonight for the budding bond between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia as the two will get into a nasty war of words.

It’s not even been a week to its premiere and it seems like Bigg Boss 14 housemates are giving a new reason to viewers to debate and gossip about, every day! In the previous few episodes, a bond seemed to develop between Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. Well, its Bigg Boss and here tables can turn any moment. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see an argument between the two.

The 14th season of Bigg Boss has come with its own share of fights and drama. In a previous episode, Rahul Vaidya’s face was seen brimming with excitement when Pavitra promised to teach him cooking. In return, Rahul promised to help her in the game show whenever she asks for it.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra complains that there’s a tissue in the bathroom (Bathroom duties are assigned to Rahul). Later, Rahul is seen slamming Pavitra on her cooking skills which just escalates the fight to a level that Pavitra even threatens to slap him. Tonight’s episode is going to turn the tables for this budding bond.

Also read: Bobby Deol on Bigg Boss 14: I’ll never participate, suffocating to stay there

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal’s rumoured husband Tushar Kumar opens up about their marriage

As per the promo, Pavitra tries to keep her calm and defend herself by saying that she’s not bossing around but Rahul keeps triggering her by mocking her cooking skills and creating annoying noises. Lastly, Pavitra loses her cool and yells at Rahul, “People like you, who don’t respect food, should starve of hunger.”

A power-packed task was conducted in the house where the contestant who had the maximum number of jewels in the end, would win. Reminding Rahul’s promise, Pavitra asked Rahul to give her jewels so she could win the task but Rahul denied.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Gautam Gulati to join Siddharth, Hina and Gauahar as a mentor?