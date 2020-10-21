After a dramatic weekend, Bigg Boss contestant Rubina Dilaik said to have felt disrespected on the show because of the show’s host, Salman Khan’s statements. While she admitted to not have watched the show before, she still felt disheartened by the way Salman disrespected her, calling her possessions “kachra” or trash and her husband Abhinav Shukla as “samaan” or a material thing.

It felt like a “punch in the gut” for Rubina when Salman said that she brought this object. She regarded Salman’s words as outrageously disrespectful. She also claimed that neither she nor her spouse was overeager to enter the show. She said that she believes in the respect of others and if someone does not respect her, then she cannot “function” properly.

As it happens in the BB house, Bigg Boss called Rubina in the confession room and said that Salman merely wished to make them see things from his own perspective. He said that Salman did not at all mean to disrespect her or her husband, he only wanted to change their perspective. Rubina replied that the two of them are both “professional individuals” and although she was the one to persuade her husband to come along with her, it did not imply that Salman disrespects them.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar reacts to Eijaz Khan’s crush confession; says he isn’t possessive

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 October 20 preview: Contestants fight for immunity; Hina & Gauahar accuse Siddharth of cheating

After a round of talks, Bigg Boss inquired as to whether or not she wanted to leave the show but she left the decision over to Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss asked her husband Abhinav to come inside the confession room when no conclusion could be reached with Rubina.

Bigg Boss tried convincing them that Salman’s words were spoken out of humour and they should not take it to their hearts. He suggested that the team can ask Salman never to make jokes at the couple in further episodes. Rubina and Abhinav both agreed to the suggestion and finally decided to settle their dispute with Salman.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi slams Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla for lying about not watching previous seasons