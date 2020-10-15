In the latest Bigg Boss 14 episode, Rubina Dilaik was seen raising voice at her own teammate Shehzad Deol for using the term 'eunuch' in a derogatory manner.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Shehzad Deol was seen engaging in a verbal spat with another housemate Nishant Singh Malkhani. During their war of words, Shehzad referred to Nishant as a eunuch in a disparaging manner. Rubina Dilaik was seen raising voice at Shehzad against what he said.

Shehzad didn’t even refrain from using some slang words that are, in general, used against the LGBTQ community. This incident happened after Shehzad’s team lost an immunity task against Nishant’s team. Rubina was in Shehzad’s team. However, she said that those words were not abuses and asked Deol to offer apologies to the entire LGBTQ community. Shehzad did pay his apologies.

The housemates performed a ‘Farm Task’ to get immune against the elimination. Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia won the immunity as a team. They will be safe from the elimination process this week. Their victory obviously led Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu to lose the immunity.

Rubina Dilaik received massive appreciation over social media for siding the LGBTQ community. She had also played the role of a eunuch in her last fictional television show, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina scolded her own teammate and pointed out the wrong in his words.

