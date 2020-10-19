House senior Gauhar Khan in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 14 was seen telling another house senior Hina Khan that if Rubina wanted to hear only good things then she was in the wrong show.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik was seen getting involved in an altercation with show host, Salman Khan. While Salman tried to explain Rubina that she cannot deny a task as per the format of the show, Rubina maintained the stance that she was voicing her opinion out against a task she found derogatory. House seniors Gauhar Khan said to Hina Khan that if Rubina finds a task derogatory then Bigg Boss was not for her.

Rubina Dilaik had previously refused from performing a task that Bigg Boss had given her. According to the task, the freshers of the house had to tell who among Rubina and Nikki Tamboli had garbage in their heads. Rubina found this task defamatory and she opted to not perform the task. Gauhar said to Hina that if Rubina only wants to hear good things about herself then Bigg Boss is not the show for her.

Rubina said that she was not a garbage bin and she had a “beautiful mind”. She said that she had an issue with the leader of the house (Bigg Boss) telling her that she has trash in her head. Salman Khan, in Weekend Ka Vaar confronted Rubina on the matter. Salman explained to Rubina that “garbage” here simply meant a difference of opinions.

Rubina asked Salman that why was she being scolded for keeping her opinion across. After rounds of arguments, Rubina finally understood the task and agreed to perform. Maximum houseguests said that Rubina had more trash in her head since she makes issues out of small things.

