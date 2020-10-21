Former Bigg Boss contestant Karnvir Bohra has reacted to Rubina Dilaik's outrage against Salman Khan's comments. Karnvir, defending Rubina said that he loved Salman as host but he also found Salman's humour condescending at times.

Television’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is making headlines every day. Contestant Rubina Dilaik recently sparked another controversy by accusing show host Salman Khan of disrespecting her and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Former Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra has also reacted to the situation, saying that he loves Salman Khan but his humour at times can be condescending.

Social media has been divided into two sections, one in support of Rubina and the other is of the opinion that it was just Salman’s sense of humour. Basically, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman and Rubina got involved in an altercation regarding a task that Rubina had refused to do. Later, Salman had jokingly said a few things that Rubina seems to have taken personally.

Salman had referred to Rubina’s husband Abhinav as her personal “samaan”. Rubina said that Salman Khan does not know them on a personal level to make a personal remark at them. She was even called to the confession room by Bigg Boss where Bigg Boss tried to explain to her that Salman was just joking.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar reacts to Eijaz Khan’s crush confession; says he isn’t possessive

With all due respect to Salman bhai's stature as an actor/host ( #BiggBoss2020 ) I'd like to say that, however silly a mistake you make, you don't like to be laughed at or made mockery out of in public… I love, like I really love, Salim Khan saab, Salma Aunty and Helen Aunty… — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) October 21, 2020

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 October 20 preview: Contestants fight for immunity; Hina & Gauahar accuse Siddharth of cheating

Karnvir Bohra took it to Twitter to defend Rubina and wrote that Rubina felt what any wife would feel for their husband if Rubina’s sentiments were hurt, it was valid. He further wrote that he was not watching the show at all but he liked Salman Khan as the host of the show. He said that it’s only sometimes that he finds Salman’s humour a little condescending.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi slams Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla for lying about not watching previous seasons