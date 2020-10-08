The recent promo of Bigg Boss 14 saw the female contestants of the show, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin seducing Sidharth Shukla to earn their immunity. The audience has called for a boycott of the show for showing vulgar content on the show.

The forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see a few of the female competitors attempting to intrigue Sidharth Shukla. Seeing the promotions of the upcoming episode, netizens are boiling out of frustration and demonstrating it via social media.The women of Bigg Boss 14 need to play out a temptation task with Sidharth Shukla. Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli get moving and begin charming the tough guy. Nonetheless, the video did not settle well with the Twitter crowd and they have ejected in rage calling for blacklist of the show. Remarkably, ladies from the house have been causing ladies to lure men to win immunity.

Indeed, this isn’t the first occasion when that Bigg Boss 14 was called for a boycott. Bigg Boss as a show is known for its disputable nature. At the point when the discussion of nepotism went in a different direction, the twitterati and some Sushant Singh Rajput fans requested to shun Salman Khan’s show.

A Twitter user wrote, “I thought Biggboss was a family show. @ColorsTV i used to watch it with my family. But saw the promo literally disgusted, so cheap. Sorry i can’t watch these things with my family it’s not BB it’s splitsvilla. Also objectifying women for a task on ntvThumbs downThumbs down. #BoycottBB14.”Another disgusted user didn’t like Nikki and Pavitra’s performance and wrote, “What pavitra and nikki did was extremely uncomfortable to watch! It would have been such an uncomfortable position for the man! #BoycottBB14.”

What pavitra and nikki did was extremely uncomfortable to watch!

It would have been such an uncomfortable position for the man!#BoycottBB14 — 𝔾 ॐ (@_sidandsana) October 7, 2020

Take a look at few of the emerging Bigg Boss bashing tweets.

Repeat after me,

VULGARITY is not ENTERTAINMENT !!#BoycottBB14 — Arnab Goswami (@OfficialArnab3) October 7, 2020

I'm shook at how others inside are enjoying and hooting in the promo. This goes on fucking national television, do they even realise that! The amount of audience they have, the makers should be a bit aware about the influence the show has.#BoycottBB14 — Zavi🥀 (@SanaKiFakeID) October 7, 2020

Using girls as prop and boys as a meal, telling them to seduce. the men are not a tool and the girls are not a prop. Showing this kind of vulgarity for the sake of task is not acceptable. It's a cringefest. #BoycottBB14 — katha 🌙 (@daffahojaosare) October 7, 2020

the kinda "moves" the women were doing were cheap! The man wasn't even comfortable with all that! People would have dragged the man if he had kissed the girl but since it was the other way round,ppl are like "its okay its just a task"! HELL NO!#BoycottBB14 — 𝔾 ॐ (@_sidandsana) October 7, 2020

You hit the nail on the head!!!

Shows like BB not only insult the Indian Culture but also disrespect women. No wonder why crime against women has increased manyfold in recent times. Women should stand up for dignity and respect, don't stoop so low for money.#BoycottBB14 — Monty Singh (@MontySingh707) October 8, 2020

This Is Literally Pathetic and Promoting such cheap acts on a Family Show when Law and Order regarding women Security is very poor in the country. Makers want to make it Splitsvilla. #BoycottBB14 pic.twitter.com/HdpK2Rh8rM — Piyush (@BadasssPiyush) October 8, 2020

It’s high time that Bigg Boss must be boycotted. The last season they promoted violence and this season vulgarity. @BiggBoss don’t you think it is your responsibility to promote the good stuffs?!! Especially when you are watched by a good portion of audience #BOYCOTTBB14 — Hermoine Granger (@meetisimushkil) October 7, 2020

