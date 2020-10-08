The forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see a few of the female competitors attempting to intrigue Sidharth Shukla. Seeing the promotions of the upcoming episode, netizens are boiling out of frustration and demonstrating it via social media.The women of Bigg Boss 14 need to play out a temptation task with Sidharth Shukla. Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli get moving and begin charming the tough guy. Nonetheless, the video did not settle well with the Twitter crowd and they have ejected in rage calling for blacklist of the show. Remarkably, ladies from the house have been causing ladies to lure men to win immunity.

Indeed, this isn’t the first occasion when that Bigg Boss 14 was called for a boycott. Bigg Boss as a show is known for its disputable nature. At the point when the discussion of nepotism went in a different direction, the twitterati and some Sushant Singh Rajput fans requested to shun Salman Khan’s show.

A Twitter user wrote, “I thought Biggboss was a family show. @ColorsTV i used to watch it with my family. But saw the promo literally disgusted, so cheap. Sorry i can’t watch these things with my family it’s not BB it’s splitsvilla. Also objectifying women for a task on ntvThumbs downThumbs down. #BoycottBB14.”Another disgusted user didn’t like Nikki and Pavitra’s performance and wrote, “What pavitra and nikki did was extremely uncomfortable to watch! It would have been such an uncomfortable position for the man! #BoycottBB14.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya’s budding friendship hits road breaker over house duties

Take a look at few of the emerging Bigg Boss bashing tweets.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol on Bigg Boss 14: I’ll never participate, suffocating to stay there

 