Bigg Boss 14 house seniors got into a war of words in the last episode. Sidharth Shukla was seen favouring Nikki Tamboli while Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan thought it was fair to make Jasmin Bhasin the winner of a task.

The 14th season of Bigg Boss is everything that the previous seasons weren’t! From amenities like the spa, mall and gym to the Bigg Boss 14 seniors, show makers made sure that this season keeps getting more and more interesting with every passing week. Not just the contestants but also the Bigg Boss 14 seniors have been giving reasons to anticipate their next move.

Recently, in a Bigg Boss task between Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli, the three seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla were seen engaged in a war of words. According to Hina and Gauhar, by supporting Jasmin they stood for what they thought was right. Sidharth on the other hand was seen favouring Nikki Tamboli. This difference of opinions led to a verbal spat among the seniors.

Jasmin and Nikki were performing a task against each other where, as per the rules, they had to collect balls and the one with the maximum number of balls, in the end, would be the winner. Hina and Gauhar were triggered after Siddharth started yelling at them trying to prove his opinion right. Sidharth even said that it was okay to abuse on national television.

After much discussion and arguments, Jasmin was declared as the winner of the task. However, the verbal spat among the seniors ignited two different sections on social media with one supporting Sidharth Shukla and the other supporting Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan.

