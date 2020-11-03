Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 after an internal vote out. Nishant shared a video, giving a strong message to his detractors.

In an internal vote out, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani on Monday was evicted from the show. 7 out of 8 houseguests voted to eliminate Nishant citing that his personality was weak for the show compared to the other three ‘red-zone’ contestants. After coming out of the show, Nishant has shared a video talking about his depreciators.

Asking his fans if his elimination was fair, Nishant wrote on Instagram that whatever happened with him in the Bigg Boss house this week, whatever was said to him, he just has one answer for that, everyone can see the glitter but nobody can see the darkness. Nishant seemed disappointed with his eviction.

Nishant’s fans were disappointed on his elimination from the show as some thought that Jaan was less deserving than Nishant and some even commented that if people voted against Kavita Kaushik then it was completely unfair to eliminate Nishant from the show. Followers and fans of Bigg Boss spoke against the makers of the show and asked others to boycott it.

The contestants of the green-zone, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shardul Pandit, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya voted against Nishant while Naina Singh voted against Kavita Kaushik on Monday. Later, based on viewers’ votes, Kavita Kaushik was also eliminated from the show. After Nishant left, Jaan got emotional and said that Nishant was his really good friend.

